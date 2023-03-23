James Evans was renting a mid-terrace house on Newport’s Somerton Road where he was mixing the class A drug with adulterants to increase profits.

Gwent Police officers raided the property on September 16 last year where they found 10.4kg of cocaine.

The drugs were in blocks and a large bowl and had a purity of between 64 per cent and 80 per cent.

Jason Howells, prosecuting, said Evans told detectives he was working for drug dealers to pay off a £6,000 to £7,000 debt he’d amassed.

Designer goods and £4,425 in cash were seized when police searched the defendant’s home address in Gordon Street later that day.

Mr Howells told Cardiff Crown Court: “The police say this was a significant operation involving the adulteration of multiple kilos of cocaine and then re-pressing the products into blocks for onward supply.

“The prosecution suggest that the defendant’s culpability is that of a leading role due to his close links to the original source and an expectation of substantial financial advantage.”

Evans, 39, of Gordon Street, Newport pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

He also admitted possession of criminal property.

The offences took place between May 25 and September 16 last year.

He had no relevant previous convictions.

Nigel Fryer, representing Evans, said: “The defendant is a family man with three children.

“His drug debt spiralled out of control.

“He lost his job during lockdown and lost his way.

“The defendant was trusted in this operation but he was acting under direction.”

Mr Fryer asked the court to take into account his client’s guilty pleas.

The judge, Recorder Christopher Felstead, told Evans: “This was a significant operation and one in which you were involved in for a number of months.

“You also had some understanding of its scale.”

He was jailed for seven years and four months and told he would serve half of that time in custody before being released on licence.

Evans is set to face a proceeds of crime hearing later this year.