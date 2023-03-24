A MAN has pleaded not guilty after being accused of rape and assault by penetration.
Robert Simpson, 27, from Chepstow denied committing the alleged offences in the town between January 29, 2022 and February 1, 2022.
He is due to stand trial on October 23, Cardiff Crown Court was told.
Simpson, of Brunel Road, Bulwark, was granted conditional bail.
