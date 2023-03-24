Original plans, approved by Caerphilly County Borough Council’s cabinet, would have seen the special needs school expanded onto the council-owned pitch which is used by Penallta RFC.

Penallta RFC were offered a new playing field near Sue Noake leisure centre – which drew fierce opposition due to ongoing sewage issues on the site.

In July 2022, council leader Sean Morgan revealed the council would be looking at alternative plans for the school in Ystrad Mynach.

Cllr Morgan, who represents the Nelson ward, said: “As promised, this solution will deliver a ‘win-win’ for all concerned – the school will get a much-needed extension and the community gets to keep a valuable green space.”

An additional 80 places will be available as a result of the two-storey extension.

A “small number” of trees are set to be removed to accommodate extra parking spaces to the south of the rugby pitch. The council has said these will be replanted nearby.

In its announcement, the council added that “green parking spaces” will be provided using a ‘no dig’ construction method – which will not damage the tree roots and will allow rain water to drain.

Cllr Carol Andrews, council cabinet member for education, said the “exciting plans” signal a new era for the school.

Next month, council cabinet members will consider the funding for the scheme, which is being delivered as part of the Welsh Government’s sustainable communities for learning programme (band B) .

The council has also said it is investigating a longer-term option to create a second special school within the county borough, under Band C of the Welsh Government’s programme.

Plans for a vulnerable learners centre in Pontllanfraith were recently approved by the council’s planning committee.