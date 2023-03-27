Paul Stanton, of the town’s Severn Avenue, intentionally exposed his genitals and masturbated intending that someone would see and be caused alarm or distress.

The incident happened on Severn Road on February 25.

Stanton, 59, pleaded guilty to exposure at Cardiff Magistrates Court on March 21.

He was released on unconditional bail and will be sentenced on April 11, after a pre-sentence report is made.

