Ex-PC Jack Bannister also accused of breaching professional standards due to issues with “authority, respect and courtesy”.

An accelerated misconduct hearing will be held before Chief Constable Pam Kelly on Monday, March 27 at the former Gwent Police HQ in Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran.

The force said: “The allegations are considered to amount to gross misconduct, in that it is so serious a breach of the standards of professional behaviour that if proven, dismissal would have been justified had he remained a member of the police service.

“The identity of victims/witnesses will be protected during the hearing as appropriate.”