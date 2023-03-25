KATIE LOUISE LEWIS, 20, of Myrtle Drive, Rogerstone, Newport was ordered to pay £295 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 77mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 23a and Junction 25 on December 4, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

AARON JOHN JONES, of Tredegar Road, New Tredegar, Caerphilly was ordered to pay £1,022 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 113mph in a 70mph zone on the A40 in Brecon on July 7, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOSE ALFORD, 25, of Wordsworth Avenue, Roath, Cardiff was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 102mph in a 70mph zone in Newport on the M4 motorway between Junction 23a and Junction 24 on December 8, 2022.

She was ordered to pay £864 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MARK ALLEN, 43, of Tydies, Coed Eva, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on Henllys Way on October 31, 2022.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

THOMAS JOHN BYRNE, 29, of Bron Y De, Ebbw Vale was banned from driving for seven days for driving without insurance at the Castle pub on July 10, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £462 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KATY LOUISE LEWIS, aged 36, of Tolpath, Coed Eva, Cwmbran was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOSEPH POLLARD, 37, of Beechcroft Road, Newport was ordered to pay £735 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 54mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 on Cardiff Road, Belle Vue on January 24.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JEFFREY IAN PROSSER, 42, of Highfield Crescent, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly was ordered to pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Church Street, Rhymney on December 5, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.