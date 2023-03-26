AMY VICTORIA PHILLIPS, 29, of Lyndon Way, Rogerstone, Newport was ordered to pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on December 15, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTIAN STEVEN DUFTY, 36, of Morgan Street, Tredegar was banned from driving for six months for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Stockton Way on July 6, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £174 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GREG SMITH, 43, of Taliesin Close, Rogerstone, Newport was ordered to pay £799 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 76mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on January 15.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

EMMA WALKLEY, 43, of Warne Street, Fleur-de-Lys, Blackwood was ordered to pay £370 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on Victoria Road on November 1, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

ADAM ALI, 30, of Rother Avenue, Abergavenny was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

EMMA COLLIER, 51, of St Michael Street, Newport was ordered to pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the B4245, Magor Road, Langstone on October 10, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

SAMANTHA CAREY, 35, of Crumlin Drive, St Mellons, Cardiff was ordered to pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in Newport at 74mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on October 2, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

GIUSEPPE CARUSO, 23, of Hind Close, Splott, Cardiff was ordered to pay £448 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in Newport at 50mph in a 30mph zone on the SDR at the Maesglas East roundabout on January 8.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.