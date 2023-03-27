ROBIN HO, 39, of Claremont, Newport was fined £350 after he admitted a public order offence on January 6.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £140 surcharge.

MORGAN COLES, 19, of Cae Maen, Heath, Cardiff was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving on Mountain Road, Caerphilly with cannabis in his blood on September 25, 2022.

He was fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £160 surcharge.

MUHAMMAD FAROOQ, 32, of River Row, Cwm, Ebbw Vale was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KELLY ANN GREASLEY, 39, of Duke Street, Blaenavon was ordered to pay £272 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A472 in Pontypool on November 2, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

KRISTI HART, 38, of Lawrence Crescent, Caerwent, Monmouthshire was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

LADISLAV KANDRAC, 29, of Pottery Road, Newport was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Mill Parade on October 15, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

STEPHEN BREAKSPEAR, 44, of Hill View, Hengoed, Caerphilly was ordered to pay £279 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in Newport at 82mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 20, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

YOUSIFF ADAM YAKOB, 49, of Maesglas Grove, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the SDR at the Maesglas East roundabout on September 25, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £167 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.