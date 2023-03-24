The competition saw businesswomen Marnie Swindells and Rochelle Anthony go head to head in the tense final after beating out their competitors.

Rochelle was hoping to gain a deal to help grow her beautician brand with her current hair salon in Bedfordshire where she also runs a 'hair academy'.

Whilst Marnie, a gold-medal-winning boxer wanted to turn her passion into a business with the start of a boxer gym business.

The pair have both shown their passion and heart for business throughout The Apprentice, but only one can be crowned the winner.

Who won series 17 of BBC The Apprentice?





In the intense final the two were tasked with creating their own brand for their companies with the help of former contestants.

After brainstorming their ideas, the finalist had to create a digital billboard, produce a TV advert and design a metaverse before pitching it to Lord Sugar and industry experts.

Back in the boardroom, the judges gave their feedback finding that Marnie had a strong idea but wasn't sure if it was original enough.

Whilst Rochelle also received positive feedback, however, Lord Sugar wasn't sure that her idea would work as a national business.

But in the end, Lord Sugar made his decision announcing that his next business partner and winner of the £250,000 investment was court advocate Marnie Swindells was the winner.

Taking a seat in Lord Sugar's Roll Royce, Marnie said: "What an incredible opportunity"

Adding: "For a girl like me to become Lord Sugar's business, I'm not going to stop saying it because I'm so happy."