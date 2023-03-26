Sassy’s Usk is the fourth shop to open under the independently owned Sassy's brand.

The other three shops are located in the New Forest where they have been operating and growing over the past four years, despite the pandemic and current economic crisis.

The new shop is run by mother and daughter team Kate and Olivia Allott.

Sassy's stock Italian leather handbags in many styles and colours. There are also scarves, socks and sunglasses and much more.

Kate said: “My family have lived here in Monmouthshire for just over ten years now, after moving from the New Forest.

"We have always adored Sassy’s for its bright colours, high-end quality and versatility and feel extremely lucky to be able to do something that we feel so passionate about.

"We hope that all the lovely ladies of Monmouthshire and beyond will enjoy it too."

Sassy's, she explained, has opened in the town as a pop-up.

"This gives us a low risk business opportunity which Olivia and I feel is a very attractive proposition," she said.

Usk County County Councillor Tony Kear has now called on Usk’s business to come together in a revived Chamber of Commerce in Usk

Cllr Kear said: “It was an absolute delight to toast Kate and Olivia’s new venture.

"Usk businesses working together via a Vibrant Chamber as seen in Monmouth can help make Usk a destination shopping destination to boost business for everyone”.

Usk resident Laura Anne Jones MS, Member of the Welsh Parliament for South Wales East, said: “Wonderful to see another new business set up in Usk.

“It’s so crucial we support local businesses, they’re the backbone of our local economy and help our community thrive.

“I look forward to visiting myself in person.”