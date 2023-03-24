The retailer shared their idea under its elevation strategy, seeing shops that are below 20,000 sq ft close for good.

The chain has two branches in Newport, as well as locations in Cwmbran, Blackwood, and Caerphilly.

It comes after the Retail Gazette shared that smaller shops would not have their leases renewed, helping make way for bigger spaces.

Speaking to the Gazette, Frasers Group managing director of Sport, Ger Wright said: "We will be closing the smaller stores. Anything between 10,000 sq ft and 20,000 sq ft will most likely go and then we’ll open a bigger store."

Wright also shared that the popular clothing brand USC will be coming to all Sports Direct stores in the near future going forward.

Explaining the move, Wright said that the move is important to help them "do storytelling in the right way."

Adding smaller branches can make it hard to add new features, including their AstroTurf carpet that is being introduced to regional stores.

The newest moves come as part of the retailer's elevation strategy created by CEO Michael Murray in a bid to transform Sports Directs customers' current experience.

Sports Direct branches in Gwent: