Abergavenny was named in the Sunday Times list - although it missed out on the top spot.

The town in the north of Monmouthshire is famous throughout the UK for its annual food festival, but there's more to enjoy.

Barmouth was also named one of the best places to live in Wales in the comprehensive guide released this morning by the Sunday Times.

Editor of Best Places to Live Guide 2023, Helen Davies, said: “When times are tough, where we live matters more than ever.

"Attractive surroundings, good neighbours and a comfortable home are the best defences when the stresses of modern life seem overwhelming.

“This guide is a celebration of towns, cities and villages that are each a fantastic place to live in 2023 from Orkney to Felixstowe, the Chew Valley to Manchester city centre. Whether you’re downsizing, trading up or getting onto the property ladder, there will be somewhere to suit you.”

Bishops Castle has been named as one of the best places to live in the Midlands in the annual Sunday Times Best Places to Live Guide.

The Sunday Times judges praised Bishops Castle, located in Shropshire, saying the town had "always done things differently".

A spokesperson said: "From Albert Howard, a pioneer of the organic farming movement, to Wintles, an eco-village, and colourful houses painted with spots or a giant zip (really), this is no place for the conventional.

"Instead, there’s an appealing eccentricity that sets this town apart from its neighbours in the Shropshire Hills.

"The scenery they share is magnificent: dramatic, rocky walks on the Long Mynd or the Stiperstones and the patchwork of steep-sided wooded hills.

"But with artists at every turn and live music ringing out of every pub, Bishop’s Castle is more fun than pretty Clun, or the strait-laced retirement refuge Church Stretton."

The East Sussex town of Wadhurst has been named the best place to live in the UK for 2023 by The Sunday Times, heading a list of 72 locations https://t.co/QKr4OuLsfg — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) March 24, 2023

This year’s guide – the 11th – features more new entries than ever before.

The Sunday Times’ expert judges have visited all the locations and assessed factors from schools to transport, broadband speeds to culture, as well as access to green spaces and the health of the high street.

Wadhurst in East Sussex was named the overall winner of Best Places to Live.

Best places to live in Wales

Ruthin, Denbighshire

What The Sunday Times Best Places to Live Guide said: "This beautiful, historic corner of the Vale of Clwyd provides the very best of small-town living.

"It may look sleepy from the outside, but scratch the surface and it’s a hive of activity.

"The market hall is the place for food and craft markets and pop-up restaurants, a disused bank has been converted into a repair cafe and the old courthouse is now a visitor hub and co-working space.

"There are all kinds of interesting independent businesses, producing everything from ice cream to roads."

Ruthin has been named best place to live in Wales and ninth best in the UK. (Image: North Wales Wildlife Trust)

The Sunday Times Best Places to Live Guide said: "From the scenery to the high street and a busy community eager to get involved in everything from choirs to litter picks, there’s something to admire everywhere you turn.

"This is a proper market town which along with the food festival and the many excellent restaurants, makes this a particularly good spot for anyone keen on eating well."

Barmouth, Gwynedd

The Sunday Times Best Places to Live Guide said: "This beautiful resort, with its famous viaduct and stunning mountain backdrop, is rapidly turning from a kiss-me-quick holiday getaway to a sophisticated coastal retreat.

"It’s now a great place to enjoy the scenery all year round, helped by an influx of interesting shops and restaurants, such as the beachfront Celtic Cabin, which serves the best street food in the country."

Gower Peninsula, Swansea

The picturesque Gower Peninsula was among the best places to live in Wales. (Image: Big Blue Adventures)

The Sunday Times Best Places to Live Guide said: "This 70 sq miles of prime scenic seaside is worth its place on beauty alone, but it has even more to offer than its beaches, cliffs and moorlands.

"It’s a busy hive of community projects - village shops, organic farms and much more. From the smart Swansea suburbs of Caswell Bay and Langland to village life at its best in Llanmadoc or Llangennith there’s something for everyone - especially families who can enjoy the outdoor lifestyle while keeping Swansea on the doorstep."

Cardiff, Pontcanna

The Sunday Times Best Places to Live Guide said: "Small, friendly and unpretentious, Cardiff is the UK’s most likeable capital city.

"Leafy Pontcanna is our favourite neighbourhood in the Welsh capital, thanks to its combination of beautiful parks, elegant Victorian terraces and some exceptional independent shops, cafes and restaurants as well as easy access to the city centre."

Solva, Pembrokeshire

The Sunday Times Best Places to Live Guide said: "The location is beautiful, but it’s the community spirit that earns this village its spot.

📷The picturesque Solva on the Pembrokeshire Coast. Image by Coastal Cottages Pembrokeshire https://t.co/pxR5dKL1xk pic.twitter.com/z3e74YRruX — Visit Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@visitwales) June 25, 2018

"From Bayview Stores, the brilliant village shop that became a lifeline during lockdown, to the annual fireworks display or the Solva Edge festival, there’s a rare determination among the population to take care of each other and keep Solva buzzing all year round."

Narberth, Pembrokeshire

The Sunday Times Best Places to Live Guide said: "An exciting new food hall and a new cafe that offers mental-health support are just the latest additions to a town centre that punches far above its weight.

"Easy access to Pembrokeshire’s spectacular beaches, a swimming pool, lively community centre and a strong cultural offering add to the appeal."

Best places to live in the Midlands

Leamington Spa, Warwickshire (winner)

The Sunday Times Best Places to Live Guide said: "For all its graceful Regency whitewash and ironwork, tree-lined avenues and historic façades that add a touch of class to Poundland and McDonald’s, there’s nothing backward-looking about this town.

"Leamington is respectable with its golf and rugby clubs, and aspirational shops, but innovation rather than tradition is the watchword.

"Since the video gaming company Codemasters moved here ten years ago, CV31 has become one of the UK’s biggest tech hubs, earning it the nickname “Silicon Spa”.

Digbeth, Stirchley, Birmingham

The Sunday Times Best Places to Live Guide said: "It’s a good time to be in Birmingham, thanks to a new-found Michelin-star confidence.

"The Good Food Guide named it the most exciting city for food last year, the Grand hotel has been tarted up, the cranes and hoardings around Paradise civic centre have gone, and bars, restaurants and pedestrians have taken their place.

"The trams are running to Edgbaston as well as Wolverhampton, and there are even plans to fill the empty Debenhams and John Lewis sites.

"Even better, there are row upon red-brick row of terraced homes to choose from. But where should you put down roots?"

Great Malvern, Worcestershire

The Sunday Times Best Places to Live Guide said: "Great Malvern couldn’t be easier on the eye — a jumble of grand, old buildings cling to the steep slope of the top half of the town, which is dominated by the ancient priory that glows gold in the morning sun.

"Priory Park and Rose Bank Gardens are immaculate, while down the hill, there’s a hint of the Highlands about the mountainous backdrop and grand villas, surrounding the French gothic-style station.

"If you’d rather enjoy the seriously spectacular view from indoors, grab a window seat at the elegant bakery-cum-deli Foal, which serves top-notch coffee."

Market Harborough, Leicestershire

The Sunday Times Best Places to Live Guide said: "Market Harborough may look like the prime example of a smart but sleepy Midlands commuter town, but in the 16th and 17th centuries it was all kicking off.

"Charles I’s army was billeted here and in 1645 the Battle of Naseby took place just down the road.

"Local girl Agnes Bowker also courted controversy in 1569 by claiming to have given birth to a cat.

Rolling hills, glittering night skies and a thriving high street — here is why this Sussex market town has it all 👇https://t.co/zJK3EMCaJf — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) March 24, 2023

"There are old inns on the elegant, stage-coach friendly high street overlooked by St Dionysius’s church, a 400-year-old former grammar school on stilts and a huge Victorian corset factory repurposed as a council building, but it is modern practicalities that keep the town in demand.

"Transport links are decent, there is a choice of homes up and down the property ladder, and pleasing amenities from good schools to a leisure centre, theatre to open-air summer festival, and an attractive town centre."

Melbourne, Derbyshire

The Sunday Times Best Places to Live Guide said: "This unsung slice of prime Derbyshire may not have much in common with its namesake down under, but Australia’s second city was named in honour of the former prime minister Lord Melbourne — and this is where he lived, lucky chap.

"It’s a beautiful town, with tall Georgian houses of red brick, well placed for most of the Midlands and for expeditions beyond (it was also the home of the travel agent Thomas Cook).

"Melbourne Hall dominates the lower half of the town, with a 45-minute circuit of the lake for dog walkers; the National Forest and Calke Abbey are nearby for variety.

"The cluster of houses around the hall and the parish church have a hushed, timeless atmosphere and the old farming families have been joined by a younger crowd drawn by convenient commutes to Nottingham, Leicester, Derby, Birmingham and London."

Rutland

The Sunday Times Best Places to Live Guide said: "Britain’s smallest county does a good job of living up to its “multum in parvo” motto — packing a lot into small space.

"Rutland is full of unsullied villages with comfortable country pubs, and old-fashioned towns offering butchers, bakers, antique shops and markets, as well as boutiques.

"It’s all a refreshing contrast to the neighbouring Cotswolds, with which Rutland shares its geology (look to the golden stone properties), but not the crowds, the pretensions or the preposterous house prices."