Thomas Bates, 30, was last seen at around 9.30pm at the Tesco superstore in Chepstow on Thursday, March 2.

Mr Bates has two young daughters aged eight and two, and his partner Danielle Parkes is due to give birth to a baby boy in just over three weeks’ time.

Bobbie Mulrennan, an old school friend of Mr Bates said: “His family are devastated and lost without him home. His partner is numb and lost.

Mr Bates was last on March 2 in Chepstow (Image: Bobbie Mulrennan)

“The girls are so upset that they don’t get to see daddy and get their bedtime hugs and kisses.

“He does suffer with mental health but has been working hard for a long time to keep things under control.

“Tom is a very active lad, enjoys the gym, music and football. Aston Villa being his big passion.

“Heis a big idol of Eminem, and he feels he has been through some similar situations.

The father of two is due to be a dad again in just over three weeks time (Image: Bobbie Mulrennan)

“He goes to gigs as an Eminem tribute to raise awareness for men’s mental health.”

Mr Bates, a carpenter from the Stourport-on-Severn area in Worcestershire was working in Lydney and staying in Aylburton, it is believed this is why he was in Chepstow.

The father of two was seen earlier in the day on March 2 in a blue and silver coloured Hyundai I40, registration number EX67 CXZ.

Last sighting of Mr Bates (Image: Gwent Police)

In a Facebook post Danielle Parkes said: “Please if anyone has seen or heard anything, no matter how small, please get in touch with me or the police straight away.

“He has two daughters waiting for him at home and a baby boy due anytime now. I’m going mad with worry and I'm desperate to have him home.

“Please check any CCTV sheds etc. Please share everyone.”

Mr Bates is described as 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build, with a shaved head and tattoos of song lyrics and phrases on both arms.

He was last seen wearing a grey coat with fur around the hood, a light grey hooded jumper, black jogging bottoms, white trainers, and a baseball cap.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300076532.