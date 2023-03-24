The supermarket is recalling its Waitrose Tomato & Mozzarella Arancini due to a labelling issue.

The product contains wheat (gluten) not mentioned on the label, which makes it a possible health risk for anyone with coeliac disease, and an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten.

Customers who have already bought the product are being warned not to eat it if they may be vulnerable.

Thursday 23 March - @waitrose recalls Waitrose Tomato & Mozzarella Arancini Incorrect Allergens (wheat) present in product and not declared on label.https://t.co/kcGOHDCNf0 pic.twitter.com/9OEBMJFY6C — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) March 23, 2023

A spokesman for the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: “Waitrose is recalling the above product from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

“The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product and have coeliac disease, and/or an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten, do not eat it.

“Instead return it to the store from where it was purchased for a full refund. For more information, please contact Waitrose Customer Care on 0800 188 884 (option 4).”

What is an allergy alert?





Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold.

Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.

When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.