Mars, Mercury, Venus, Jupiter and Uranus will all be visible for a short period on Tuesday, March 28.

The easiest planet to see will be Jupiter, while Mars and Venus will also standout in the sky.

Mercury and Uranus will be harder to spot, but should be visible through a telescope or through binoculars if conditions are ideal.

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin has called for everyone to make the most of the phenomenon.

He tweeted: “Don’t forget to look to the sky the end of the month for the planetary alignment which will have at least five planets – plus the moon – all visible in almost an arc shape as seen from Earth.”

While Beth Biller, from the University of Edinburgh, told MailOnline: “Venus and Jupiter are both very bright and easy to pick out and you may have already seen them close together over the past few weeks.

“Mars is a bit fainter, but still easily observed with the naked eye. Mercury starts getting tricky - you need to be at a dark site with a clear view of the horizon if you want to see Mercury.

“Uranus is the faintest and hardest to see - you'll need binoculars or a telescope to see Uranus.”

The display will be visible at various points between March 25 and March 30, with the planets expected to align on March 28.

The best viewing is thought to be in the hour after sunset, around 7pm.