Thug Matthew Cripps, 41, carried out the brutal assault after he’d had his teeth knocked out by a friend following an argument about the way he spoke to his partner.

The humiliated defendant then launched his attack on the woman after he blamed her when coming second best in the fight.

Cripps’ victim thought she was going to die as he punched, stamped and strangled her in their home in Caerphilly last year, Newport Crown Court heard.

The violence was fuelled by drugs and alcohol and also left the woman with a broken nose and ribs.

Megan Jones, prosecuting, said: “The defendant and the victim had been in a relationship for around six months.

“An argument broke out when a friend visiting the property told him not speak to her the way he did.

“There was a scuffle and the defendant’s teeth were knocked out and it was he who called the police to get the friend out of the house.

“After they left, he started punching the TV causing it to smash before he grabbed the complainant and threw her to the floor.

“The defendant picked up a full, unopened can of lager and pushed it into her face.”

Cripps then punched her to the nose and kicked and stamped on her ribs.

“She described being in agony and says she felt terrified and thought he wasn’t going to stop,” Miss Jones told the court.

“The defendant started strangling her and she believed he was going to kill her – she thought she was going to die.

“She can’t remember anything until she woke up the next day.

“Steps were then taken from preventing her receiving medical attention.”

In a victim impact statement read to the court, the woman said: “Even though Cripps is in prison he is still trying to contact me to drop the charges.

“He is so dangerous and capable of killing me.”

Cripps, of Llys Nant Pandy, Caerphilly admitted grievous bodily harm with intent, criminal damage and battery.

He had 10 previous convictions for 21 offences, including stalking and assault against previous partners.

Jeffrey Jones, representing him, asked the court to take into account his client’s guilty pleas and added that he “does feel remorse” for what he did.

Judge Richard Williams told Cripps: “This was by any measure a heartless, brutal and cruel attack.

“You have an established track record over a period of years of being an abuser of women with whom you form relationships.”

The defendant was handed an extended sentence of 10 years made up of six years in prison plus four years on extended licence.

He will have to serve a minimum of four years behind bars before he is eligible for parole.

Cripps was made the subject of a restraining order until futher notice.