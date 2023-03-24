MonLife Heritage acquired the painting, which was created by the Romantic artist known as the "painter of light" when he was 19 years old. It is one of only two paintings of the castle created by Turner.

The watercolour painting has been kept in a private family collection in London since 1956. It is signed “Turner” and dated 1794.

Bought with funding secured from the V&A, Beecroft Bequest, Brecknock Arts Trust and MonLife museums’ acquisitions fund, it is due to go on display at Chepstow Museum this summer.

Monmouthshire Council's cabinet member for inclusive and active communities Cllr Sara Burch said: “It’s fantastic news that the painting will be coming back to Chepstow where Turner painted it at the age of 19.

"It will become the jewel of Monmouthshire’s collection of paintings and drawings inspired by the Wye Valley.

"I hope today’s young artists will see it and be inspired.

"We had thought purchase of a significant artwork like this was out of reach, until generous funders stepped in to save the painting for the nation and for Monmouthshire.”

The painting depicts Chepstow Castle overlooking the River Wye, showing the view from downstream of a wooden bridge, complete with a boat in the foreground and the castle, alongside a series of cottages.

Turner's other painting of Chepstow Castle is currently held in the Courtauld Institute of Art. Differences can be observed in the arrangement of the boats, the detailing of the town and castle and the position of the figures on the bridge.