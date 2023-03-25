The study conducted by Climate Central - an independent organisation of leading scientists and journalists who research climate change and its impact on the public - explores sea level rises and coastal flood threats.

Using current projections, the organisation produced a map showing which areas of the country could be underwater by 2030.

The map shows that much of Newport will fall victim to rising sea levels if the projections are correct.

Most areas around the River Usk could be underwater by 2030. (Image: Climate Central)

St Brides, Somerton and Nash are all projected to be underwater by 2030.

Areas around Caerleon and most areas along the banks of the River Usk are also expected to be lost.

Further east in Monmouthshire, there are similar projections.

Large areas of Caldicot, Magor, Undy and Rogiet are expected to be underwater, while further along, small parts of Chepstow are also set to be lost.

Areas of Monmouthshire are also set to be underwater by 2030. (Image: Climate Central)

Cardiff is also expected to be substantially affected with large parts of the capital to be underwater by 2023 including Cardiff Docks and even Cardiff Castle.

Climate Central does state these projections are subject to "some error".

It said: "As these maps incorporate big datasets, which always include some error, these maps should be regarded as screening tools to identify places that may require deeper investigation of risk."

Climate Central added: "Our approach makes it easy to map any scenario quickly and reflects threats from permanent future sea-level rise well.

"However, the accuracy of these maps drops when assessing risks from extreme flood events.

"Our maps are not based on physical storm and flood simulations and do not take into account factors such as erosion, future changes in the frequency or intensity of storms, inland flooding, or contributions from rainfall or rivers."