THIS week’s death announcements feature the loving tributes from the family and friends of the loved ones who have passed away.
A total of 24 death announcements have been left for people who have recently died in the area.
A family will publish the obituary as a way to say a few things about the death of their loved one.
Because they are shared online publicly, the wider community has the opportunity to hear the news of the death.
If you would like to leave a death announcement, visit the link at the bottom of the page.
Astrea Pamela Weeks
WEEKS Astrea Pamela Lifelong resident of Crosskeys. Youngest daughter of Enid and Edward, sister of Valmai and the late Vaughan and Diana. Aunt to Gillian and Rhodri, Great aunt to Felix and Rufus.... click here to read more or pay tribute
Beryl Irene Baker (nee Lewis)
BAKER Beryl Irene (nee Lewis) Peacefully on 3rd March at Avenue Road Nursing Home, Abergavenny, aged 83 years, beloved wife of the late Goff, much loved sister and aunt. Funeral for family and close... click here to read more or pay tribute
David William Brandon
BRANDON David William Aged 80, peacefully passed away at home after a short illness on Thursday 9th March. Beloved husband of the late Ann, father of Teresa and Grandfather to Steven. His funeral... click here to read more or pay tribute
Twiggy Jones (neé Gay)
JONES Twiggy (neé Gay) On 9th February 2023, Twiggy Jones of Cwmbran. Beloved Wife of Micky, devoted Mother of Donna, Stacey, Lauren and Danika, treasured Nanny Twiggles of Alfie, Ella, Lola, Amelia... click here to read more or pay tribute
Barbara Thomas
THOMAS Barbara On 14th February 2023. Barbara Formerly of Llanfrechfa, Cwmbran sadly passed away at The Royal Stoke University Hospital aged 78 years. Beloved Wife of the late Harry, Devoted Mother to... click here to read more or pay tribute
Kim Julia Broom
BROOM Kim Julia Suddenly passed away on 16th February 2023. Kim, much loved mother to Shane,Terrina, Anthony, Donna and Leila. A treasured grandmother, who will be missed by all her family and... click here to read more or pay tribute
John James JENKINS
JENKINS John James Formerly of Monnow Way, Bettws. Died peacefully at the Royal Gwent Hospital on Sunday 12th February 2023. Dearly beloved husband of the late Grace Jenkins. Father to Steven,... click here to read more or pay tribute
Ivor John LOVELL
LOVELL Ivor John On 7th March 2023, Ivor John Lovell passed away peacefully at home after a brave fight surrounded by his loving family aged 81 years. Beloved Husband of Barbara, Devoted Dad of Kerry,... click here to read more or pay tribute
Marion Hodson
HODSON (nee John) Marion On February 28th, peacefully in the tender care of Rowan House Care Home, in her 86th year, Marion, much loved wife of David, mother of Christopher and Jonathan, mother-in-law... click here to read more or pay tribute
Evelyn (Eve) Wilkins
WILKINS Evelyn (Eve) Of Elm Drive Risca passed away at Nevill Hall Hospital. Much loved wife of 62 years to Lyn. Devoted mum to Debbie and Shaunah and a loved sister-in-law. Constant companion to Niko... click here to read more or pay tribute
Graham Benney
BENNEY Graham Peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, Graham Benney passed away on the 13th March 2023, aged 71. Beloved husband of Sally, Father to Jamie, loving Step Father to Claire and Paul... click here to read more or pay tribute
Hetty Catherine Cooke
COOKE Hetty Catherine On 4th March 2023, Hetty Catherine passed away suddenly but peacefully at her home in Fairwater, Cwmbran aged 91 years. Beloved Wife of Derek, Devoted Mam of Andrea, Wayne, Tina... click here to read more or pay tribute
Clive Gwynfor Lewis Lemon
LEMON Clive Gwynfor Lewis Following the very sad passing of our father Clive Lemon on 24th February, we will be celebrating his life on Friday 31st March 2023. The service will be held at St Mary's... click here to read more or pay tribute
Phil Orford
ORFORD Phil Peacefully on March 11th at Grange University Hospital, with family by his side, Phil aged 72 years, of St Julians and originally of Pill, beloved husband of Barbara, father of Nathan,... click here to read more or pay tribute
Jayne Isabelle Morrish
MORRISH Jayne Isabelle Peacefully, in the loving care of St Davids Hospice on Thursday 2nd March 2023, Jayne sadly passed away. Beloved Wife of Paul, devoted Mum to Luke and Thomas and a dearly loved... click here to read more or pay tribute
Lyndon Edwards
EDWARDS Lyndon On 5th March 2023, Lyndon Edwards of Narberth (Retired Engineering Manager of Alpha Steel) Beloved Husband of Paula, Adored Father and Grandfather. Funeral Thursday 30th March, Service... click here to read more or pay tribute
Joanne LANE
LANE Joanne Suddenly on 31st January 2023 at home in Llanyrafon, Joanne Lane. Devoted daughter of Irene and Joe, much loved sister of Jon and sister in law Karen, adored aunty of Ellie, Jack and... click here to read more or pay tribute
Joanne Lane
LANE Joanne Sleep peacefully Joanne, you will live forever in our hearts. Love Auntie Ann, Louise & Spencer click here to read more or pay tribute
David Williams
WILLIAMS David Formerly of Newport Passed away at Princess Alexandra Hospital Harlow on 4th March 2023. Funeral details to follow. click here to read more or pay tribute
Jeffrey Martyn JAMES
JAMES Jeffrey Martyn Of Risca. Sadly passed away on the 1st of March 2023 at The Grange University Hospital. Aged 65 years. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service on... click here to read more or pay tribute
June WILLIAMS
WILLIAMS June Of Pont Newynydd, sadly passed away on 6th March 2023 aged 91 years. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. June's funeral service will be held at Gwent Crematorium on... click here to read more or pay tribute
Joy Gwendoline Turner
TURNER Joy Gwendoline Passed away on the 17th February, aged 86 years. Beloved wife to the late George, much-loved sister to David and Kay, sister-in-law to Carole and Ken, and aunt to Andrea, Lis and... click here to read more or pay tribute
Ryan Llewellyn Williams
WILLIAMS Ryan Llewellyn It is with great sadness that Tim and Linda Williams announce the death of their son Ryan who passed away on 8th March at St David's Hospice surrounded by his family. He will... click here to read more or pay tribute
Keith Philip Carvell
CARVELL Keith Philip Passed away peacefully at St David's Hospice on Monday 13th March 2023, aged 70. Beloved husband of Wendy, cherished father of Rhiannon and Angharad and father-in-law to Mike.... click here to read more or pay tribute
