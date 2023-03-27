Rhys Lewis, 30, was jailed at Newport Crown Court after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class A drug.

The offence took place between August 1, 2021 and October 20, 2022.

Lewis, of Cae Glas Newydd, Fochriw, Caerphilly also admitted possession of criminal property by having £11,700 cash.

The defendant was told he would serve half of his 42-month prison sentence in custody before being released on licence.

He is also due to face a proceeds of crime hearing.