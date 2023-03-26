The pair of grade II-listed homes achieved its listing in 1974 according to Cadw’s website for being an "early to mid-19th century Tudor Revival cottage having group value with the closely associated wall of The Mydne".

Outside the charming cottage (Image: M2 estate agents)

The castle mounds parameter wall is part of the cottage’s structure and the kitchen includes bespoke handmade features.

Brought to market courtesy of M2 estate agents this semi-detached property on Mill Street, Caerleon has a price tag of £199,950.

Side view of the cottage (Image: Street View)

The property is a short walking distance to Caerleon Village where you can find an array of local shops, pubs, restaurants and the Roman ruins.

Upon walking in the door, you will be greeted with a front facing bright living room with flagstone floor, fireplace recess and a window seat with shutters perfect for you to admire the historic town.

The airy living room (Image: M2 estate agents)

The stairs in the inner hall lead to the first floor’s sunny orange bathroom with patterned tiles that is equipped with a bath and shower and all your bathroom necessities.

Upstairs you will also find the rustic kitchen which includes patterned tiles, a Belfast sink and a colourful fridge/ freezer and cooker.

The kitchen’s door will lead you to an enclosed paved yard with a large stone storage shed which is one of two outside spots for you to enjoy.

The courtyard garden (Image: M2 estate agents)

The large double bedroom upstairs boasts period beans, built in storage and a charming window.

The pretty bedroom (Image: M2 estate agents)

The bedrooms glazed door leads to an elevated terrace with a raised decking area, a perfect spot for outside dining in the warmer months.

Perfect space for al fresco dining (Image: M2 estate agents)

The garden includes a castle wall, the owner can truly say that they live in the grounds of a castle.

The castle wall neighbours the property (Image: M2 estate agents)

This cottage has been brought to market by M2 estate agents and can be viewed here.

Alternatively, you can call their Usk branch on 01291 672827.