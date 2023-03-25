The boundaries of the 28 communities in Caerphilly County Borough will be reviewed by the Local Democracy and Boundary Commission for Wales.

Residents are being asked whether or not there should be any changes to their communities, and if so what changes should take place.

Comments can be submitted by emailing consultations@boundaries.wales or by post to LDBCW, Hastings House, Cardiff, CF24 0BL. The Commission’s consultation is open until May 18.

The last community review was in 2010. This is different to the 2021 Local Democracy and Boundary Commission for Wales review, which saw county council ward changes.

Caerphilly County Borough Council has a statutory duty to ensure “communities continue to reflect local identities and facilitate effective and convenient local government”.

Changes that could be made include the names of community councils, the number of community councillors, and the merging of community councils.

Communities with new housing estates or significant development are the most likely to see changes as part of the review.

Chief Executive of the Local Democracy and Boundary Commission for Wales, Shereen Williams MBE OStJ said: “Communities are the level of government closest to the people, and its vital that they continue to accurately represent people in every part of Caerphilly.

“The Commission’s website is full of information on the review, and on communities in general so I would encourage everyone to find out more about what the changes could mean to them, and to submit their views before May 18.”

A working group is to be set-up and will include Cllr Sean Morgan (council leader), Cllr Lindsay Whittle (Plaid Cymru group leader), Cllr Kevin Etheridge (Independent group leader), two additional members of the Labour group, and one member of the Plaid Cymru group.

All “interested parties” such as ward councillors and community councillors will be asked to submit their views on any proposed changes required to the boundaries.

Following this, the commission’s draft proposals will be published and go out to consultation.

Final recommendations are expected to be submitted to the Welsh Government for adoption in April 2024.

Welsh Government Ministers are able to make modifications to the recommendations.