Terry Ing made the “mistake with horrific consequences” at a junction in Monmouthshire, “flying” across the carriageway and head-on into a Seat being driven by John Green.

He caused serious injuries to Mr Green and daughter, Beverley, who was in the front passenger seat, and killed wife Frances, who had been sitting in the back of the family’s car.

The 79-year-old defendant appeared at Cardiff Crown Court today, Friday, for sentencing, after admitting one charge of causing death by dangerous driving and two charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

But Ing, of Levitsfield Close, Rockfield, was spared an immediate prison sentence, partly because of his previous clean character and his remorse, which a judge accepted was genuine.

The court heard from witnesses of the crash, which happened on the A472 near Usk, at the junction with the A449, on September 29, 2021.

Ing’s car “came out of the junction on the wrong side of the road”, one witness said, and “narrowly” missed one vehicle before smashing into the vehicle carrying the Greens, who are from Norwich.

Driver Mr Green was trapped in the Seat with a leg injury, unable to reach his injured wife, while their daughter managed to free herself and get out.

Mrs Green, in the back, was pulled from the car by a passer-by, but she was unable to be saved by paramedics despite their attempts at CPR.

Prosecutor Joshua Scouller read victim statements to the court, including from Mr Green, who said he felt “wracked with guilt” after his wife of 53 years had been “cruelly taken away”.

“I feel so lost, lonely and empty without her in my life,” Mr Green said.

Daughter Ms Green said what “should have been a lovely family day out… turned into a living nightmare”.

Her sisters Melissa Fisher and Samantha Bennett said, respectively, their mother had been the family’s “shining light” and “rock”.

Mr Ing's barrister said the defendant wanted the Greens to know “how sorry he is for what he has done”.

Ing had lived an “exemplary” life and was involved in charity work, he added, and had never been in trouble with the law.

The crash “haunts him daily” and he had “made a terrible mistake”.

The judge, Lucy Crowther, told the court, including relatives of the defendant and of the victims, that passing sentence was “not a straightforward exercise”.

She noted Ing’s lack of convictions, his community work, his age, his health, and his remorse – adding that “no sentence… can ever make [the Greens’] loss bearable”.

Ings was jailed for two years, suspended for two years, and banned from driving for five years.