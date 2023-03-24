A section of the A467 near Llanhilleth was closed overnight following the crash, which happened at around 10.15pm on Thursday.

The crash involved three cars - a BMW 1 series, a Suzuki Swift, and a Hyundai i30.

A 39-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy, who were both travelling in the BMW, have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 57-year-old man, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers investigating the collision are appealing for any witnesses who were in the area at the time, or any motorists with dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting log reference 2300094319.

You can also send the force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.