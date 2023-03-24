A landslide occurred at Penarth Pier just at the bottom of Cliff Hill leading to the Esplanade.

Pickford's Galley & Bar with Rooms (Image: Pickford's Galley & Bar with Rooms)

A landslide occurred near Penarth yesterday. Picture: Pickford's Galley & Bar with Rooms

Photos show a digger and lorry at work moving a large section of earth which had slid off the hillside and onto part of the road.

The incident happened yesterday, March 23, just before midday.

The landslide happened next to Penarth Pier. Picture: Pickford's Galley & Bar with Rooms

The diggers were out clearing up the mess. Picture: Phil Whitfield

We have no reports of anyone having been injured.

Vale Council has been contacted for further information on the incident.

Penarth Pier information

Penarth Pier is owned by Vale of Glamorgan Council. It opened in 1905. The Pavilion is open seven days 10am to 5pm.