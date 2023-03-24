Officers are investigating a reported assault in Garden Suburbs, Pontywaun, near Cwmcarn, alleged to have happened on Saturday, January 7.

They would like to speak to the woman in this picture, who is believed to have been in the area.

Gwent Police said a man was approached by two people - a man and a woman - between 10.50am and 11am that day, after they both got out of a white van.

Following a "verbal altercation regarding a trailer reportedly blocking the road", the woman allegedly spat at the victim, bit his hand and hit his face.

The woman also reportedly picked up a wheelbarrow and attempted to hit the victim with it, but the wheelbarrow "did not make contact with the victim", police said.

The woman is described as "white, aged around 40 with fair hair worn in a bun and was wearing black trousers and a black puffer jacket".

Anyone with information should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting log reference 2300006592, or sending the force a direct message on social media.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.