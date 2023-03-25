Last month, the Welsh Government and Newport City Council unveiled their plan to redevelop Old Green Roundabout in the city centre and convert it into a four-way crossroads.

Those backing the project say the changes will improve traffic flow at the busy roundabout and prioritise buses, cyclists and pedestrians.

It forms part of the government’s wider transport ambitions to encourage “modal shift” away from the car and towards more environmentally-friendly ways of getting around.

A public consultation on the project is currently open and people have been invited to have their say online at haveyoursay.tfw.wales/newport-central-travel-improvements

And in the city’s railway station, a public drop-in event will be held today, Saturday, where a Transport for Wales project team will be available “throughout the day to answer questions and chat through the consultation”.

How Old Green Roundabout could look if the project goes ahead. (Image: Newsquest)

The proposal to reconfigure Old Green Roundabout follows work by the South East Wales Transport Commission to find other ways to improve travel in Newport, after the M4 relief road project was abandoned.

The plans also include improvements to Newport Railway Station and Queensway.

The proposals include:

A new public transport interchange at Newport rail station, linking rail and bus services.

A new interchange to replace Old Green roundabout, with priority access lanes for buses and simplified “active travel routes”.

Better active travel links between Old Green, the city centre and the riverfront.

Geoff Ogden, chief transport planning and development officer at Transport for Wales, said that once completed, the network will make walking, cycling and using public transport the easy option for people.

“The proposals outlined in the consultation have the potential to significantly improve travel in Newport by providing better links between rail and bus and better routes for walking, wheeling and cycling,” said Mr Ogden.

The Old Green Crossing has already gone through one major development. In 1973 Newport city centre had a redevelopment costing £3.5m.

Cllr Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council, urged the public to back the proposals saying they were for the people of the city.

“The proposals we have developed with our partners will hopefully help people to become less dependent on cars while delivering real, sustainable change for our city,” said Cllr Mudd.

“These proposals are for the people of Newport, and I would urge everybody who lives, works and visits the city to take a look at the plans and let us know what you think.”