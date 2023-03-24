Tegan Rees, 13, was last seen on Wednesday, March 22, near Newport's Mill Street.

Tegan is described as 5ft 5ins tall, wiht a slim build and long brown hair.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said there are real concerns for the teenager's saftey.

"We’re appealing for information to find Tegan Rees who has been reported as missing," said the police.

"She was last seen wearing black coat with a fur trim on the collar, black trousers and dark coloured trainers."

Police also urged Tegan to get in touch with them if she can.

Anyone with any information on Tegan's whereabouts is asked to call 101 or send a direct message to Gwent Police social media, quoting 2300092168.