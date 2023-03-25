The Haus of Brows academy specialises in teaching microblading, strong combo brows, soft combo brows and ombre brows.

The new eyebrow bar and academy will be opening on Saturday, April 8, upstairs in Newport Market.

Owner Laura Batchelder is excited to bring her skills to Newport Market and teach them to others.

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

Where the new business will be based

She said: “It will be a brow bar, and will focus on brow waxes, tints and microblading, alongside that I will be running the training academy.

“In the academy, I will be teaching people how to do waxing, laminating, microblading and lip blush which is lip tattooing.

“I chose Newport Market as it has been done up lovely, there is a nice vibe and buzz to it and I love the glass front of the stall I picked.

“I love how it was done and when I saw it, I had the feeling that this place is right for me and took the plunge to open my own academy and brow bar.”

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

Reception area and brow bar coming along nicely.

The mum-of-three started her beauty journey six years ago by washing hair in a salon to gain salon experience before starting to do beauty and make-up from home two years ago.

Ms Batchelder, from Newport decided to open her new stall in the market after a client suggested to open her business after beauty treatment.

She added: “I started with nothing, and washed hair in a salon to get salon experience. I did it for a year and just threw myself into it to get experience.

"I knew I wanted to be in a salon or the beauty industry, but didn’t know what I wanted to specialise in so I trained in nails, hair, spray tans.

Haus of Brows (Image: Haus of Brows)

Different brow treatment that will be avalaible at the Haus of Brows academy. Picture: Haus of Brows academy

"I put myself on all these different courses in beauty and I started doing beauty and make-up from home so I got a really good name from doing make-up.

“When doing somebody’s make-up and eyebrows they asked if I could make it permanent and I told them I would look into it.

“After doing beauty from home I put myself on to a microblading course and then I focussed on microblading brows, combo brows and now I specialise in that as well as waxing and tints.”