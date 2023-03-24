In a statement, Gwent Police said: “We received a report of an indecent exposure in Windsor Place, Caerphilly on Wednesday, March 22, at around 1pm, after a man exposed himself while in a van to two women walking along the road.”

A family member of one of the victims said the man had called her over before exposing himself to them.

The police have urged anyone in the area at the time, who has information, to come forward.

Gwent Police can be contacted through direct message on social media, or by calling 101 and quoting log number 2300092395.

A Caerphilly County Borough Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the allegation and an investigation is underway.”