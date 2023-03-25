A MAN has appeared in Newport Magistrates' Court charged with growing 61 cannabis plants.
Craig Searles, 38, of Somerset Street, Abertillery is accused of producing the class B drug in Newbridge on July 27, 2021.
The defendant is due to appear before the crown court on April 17.
Searles was granted unconditional bail.
