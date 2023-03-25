According to Welsh Water an emergency road closure was put in place on Ivor Street, Blaenavon, after a burst water main.

However, concerned and confused Blaenavon residents took to Facebook to comment that there was ‘no road closure sign in place’ and one person ‘nearly got knocked over because cars were coming the wrong way.’

In a Facebook post Emma Jones said: “The top of Ivor Street is closed.

“No road closed sign at the bottom by the traffic lights so if you do drive up past the Co-op you’re likely to meet someone coming down towards you like I just did.”

Ivor Street, Blaenavon (Image: Street View)

Ivor Street, Blaenavon. Picture: Street View

In response to the post Dawn Brown said: “There was cones across the road, I watched someone move them so cars could pass it. It’s closed for a reason and people don’t listen.”

Dawn Pamela Powell was left “going the wrong way across the one-way street” as they couldn’t reverse due to their being too many cars.

The road closure has since been lifted.

A spokesperson for Wales Water said: “We had a burst water main on Ivor Street, Blaenavon, on Tuesday. Due to the location of the burst, an emergency road closure was put in place so that our team could carry out the repair safely.

“Following the completion of the repair, the road closure was lifted. We would like to apologise for the disruption and thank local residents for bearing with us.”