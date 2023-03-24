Martin Clatworthy, 57, has not been seen since the beginning of March.

Now police are releasing the very latest last known image of Mr Clatworthy after his disappearance.

South Wales Police say they are continuing to appeal for information concerning his whereabouts.

“Since Martin was reported missing we continue to pursue all lines of enquiry; we are currently searching mountains, woodland and local waterways led by a specialist police search advisor and continue to liaise closely with Martin’s family,” said acting Inspector Tony Watts.

“We have implemented a thorough trawl of available CCTV in the area Martin was last seen and we are releasing an image of the last known sighting of him, in Blaenrhondda, Rhondda.

“We, and Martin's family, are very concerned for Martin’s welfare and we continue to appeal to anyone who has any information which might help us to find him to come forward urgently.”

The very latest CCTV of Blaenrhondda man Martin

Martin Clatworthy, 57, was last seen in the Blaenrhondda area at 10.55am on March 7.

He is around 5ft 7ins tall with brown eyes and short, dark hair. He was last seen wearing black jeans and a black fleece.

Anyone who may have seen Martin, or who has information which will help find him, is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting occurrence number 2300075324.