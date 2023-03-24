The legendary 82-year-old was about to take centre stage for an 'Experience With Live' event at Newport’s International Convention Centre Wales on Monday, May 1.

The actor who has won millions of fans for roles in classic films like Scarface, the Godfather trilogy, Heat, Donnie Brasco and The Irishman won’t be saying hello to his little friends just yet.

But just when they thought he was out, they’ve pulled him back in.

On Instagram the company behind the event wrote: “Unfortunately we have had to postpone some dates due to Mr Pacino's commitments and this was completely out of our control.

“We are currently working on rescheduling these dates and if you already have a ticket this will still be valid and available in your Eventbrite account.

“We shall be contacting all ticket holders once new dates are confirmed and also making an official announcement across social media.

“Alternatively if you would like a refund could you please email us on info@experiencewith.com along with your ticket.”

The event on May 1 had promised a live onstage interview with Pacino, a three-course dinner and an auction with signed memorabilia.

General ticket prices quoted on Eventbrite a few months ago were £55 for standard admission and £75 for premium tickets which do not include dinner.

For the three-course dinner and drinks package, tickets were £145 for a gold dinner, £175 for a VIP dinner and £365 for the platinum dinner which included a VIP drinks reception.

To have your photo taken with him, prices started at £499 with the option for a premium picture at £849.