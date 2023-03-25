YOU’VE got to see the photos of this 1960s four-bedroom house that has come on the market outside Newport

Bring back the summer of love with this funktastic looking property near Cwmbran.

The house includes a study, three reception rooms as well as a very 60s style sunken bath…

The most breath-taking aspect of the property though, is the views across the world-famous Valleys.

Photos show rooms decorated in thick pile carpets, funky tiles and wood – everything synonymous with the 60s.

Thick pile carpets. Yeah baby!

All photos: M2 estate agents, Newport

Wood for a bit of fun...

On Right Move, the property is described with one word, beginning with ‘o’…

“What an opportunity! A large 1960s self-build property is being offered for sale for only the second time since it was built.

“The well maintained property is offered in mostly original condition and offers a purchaser a chance to bespoke fit this large home having accommodation in excess of 3,000sq ft.”

Large kitchen

Stunning views

Described as conveniently placed for swift access onto the A4042 and five minutes from the M4, there is good local schooling with Rougemont Private school within a mile, as is the recently opened Grange University Hospital.

Interesting garden

The description goes on: “On the first floor is a spacious entrance hall, a study, three reception rooms (one linked), two cloakrooms, a kitchen/breakfast room with Elizabeth Ann units, four bedrooms, an ensuite and family bathroom with sunken bath.

“There is a westerley facing balcony reached from the lounge. A gas fired warm air duct system provides heating.

“Outside the property has a wide driveway from Bryn Rhedyn up to the double garage and a mature forecourt garden.

“To the rear the sizeable garden is terraced with lawns and mature planting taking advantage of the wonderful views and backs onto open fields.

“There is an additional well planted garden to one side and a lawn/patio off the kitchen to the other.”

The property is up for offers in region of £600,000.

For further enquiries contact M2 Estate Agents in Newport