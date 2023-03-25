Harding Evans are the main sponsors of the South Wales Cancer Crusaders ‘Ten y Fan’ 2023 fundraising campaign.

The group, made up of individuals predominantly from the Newport area, organise and participate in yearly charity challenges to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

On August 18, 2023, they will be attempting to climb the highest point in South Wales – Pen y Fan – ten times in under 24 hours.

To date, over the last four years, the group have raised a total of £46,284, and are hoping to hit their long-standing goal of £50,000 this year.

Dan Ells at the South Wales Cancer Crusaders has thanked Harding Evans for their generous sponsorship.

“We are really excited to have Harding Evans with us on team SWCC this year,” he commented “we wouldn’t be able to do what we do without the support of local businesses, and we are so grateful to Harding Evans for their sponsorship.”

Haley Evans, Marketing Manager at Harding Evans Solicitors added “We are delighted to be able to support South Wales Cancer Crusaders as they take on their Ten y Fan challenge. What they have achieved over the last four years of fundraising has been nothing short of phenomenal and we wish them all the best for their latest endeavour and in reaching their £50k target.”

To find out more and to donate to the fundraiser, please head to https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/swcc-ten-y-fan