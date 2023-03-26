The city centre building was opened in 1985 and has played host to a number of major events, including a David Bowie concert, and a visit by Princess Diana.

But at 8pm today it will close its doors for good to make way a new £19.7 million leisure, health and wellbeing centre on Usk Way.

We decided to look back at some of the big names who visited the centre over the past 37 years.

Princess Diana visited centre for a concert in 1985. Here she is shown to her seat by Lord Lieutenant Mr Richard Hanbury Tenison.

Princess Diana pictured meeting crowds at the Newport Centre.

A former Argus editor was so impressed by this picture of Diana with the Newport centre in the background he had it framed and placed on the wall of his office.

Princess Diana pictured with Dame Rosemary Butler at the Newport Centre.

Princess Diana during her visit to Newport in 1985.

Another big name to appear at the Newport centre was David Bowie, who performed with his band Tin Machine in 1989. Picture: Andy Sherwill.

David Bowie arriving at the Newport Centre in 1989 with Tin Machine.

Crowds outside the Newport Centre waiting for David Bowie.

A signed programme of David Bowie's performance at the Newport Centre.

A fan reading the Argus while waiting to go into the David Bowie concert at Newport Centre in July 1989.

A fan waiting outside Newport Centre for the David Bowie concert in July 1989.

Genesis also performed at the Newport Centre in 1992. Here drowds are waiting to buy tickets.