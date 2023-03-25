From Friday, April 21, Air France will reinstate daily flights between Cardiff and Paris, with the move said to deliver further growth at Cardiff Airport between key business destinations – but when are the flights taking off?

Air France has released a detailed schedule of when the planes leave the tarmac at Cardiff and hit the Parisian runways of Paris-Orly – and we can tell you one thing, they’re currently scheduling a flight every day of the week!

On weekdays Monday to Friday, and Sunday, flights are currently scheduled to take-off from Cardiff at 3.05pm and arrive in Paris at 3.55pm.

Om weekdays Paris-Orly to Cardiff flights are scheduled to take-off at 1.35pm and arrive in Cardiff at 2.20pm.

On Saturday flights from Cardiff to Paris are set to take off at 3.20pm, arriving at 4.05pm.

Saturday flights from Paris to Cardiff will be set at 1.50pm, arriving at 2.30pm.

Flights from Cardiff to Paris will run every day of the week

Cardiff Airport flights to Paris great for Wales

Marc Watkins, aviation development manager for Cardiff Airport, said this was great news for the airport.

“It’s fantastic to welcome back another flag carrier to Cardiff Airport post pandemic and offer people living in Wales another capital city connection which is not only an awe-inspiring destination in itself but also a gateway to onward connections,” said Mr Watkins.

Fahmi Mahjoub, general manager of United Kingdom and Ireland for Air France/KLM, said residents of Cardiff and the surrounding areas will have easy access to Paris.

“This new cooperation between Air France and Eastern Airways is a very positive move and comes in response to the growing appetite for travel to Paris that we have noticed from all over the United Kingdom,” said Mr Mahioub.

“Residents near Cardiff will now be able to fly from their local airport and reach the magnificent capital of France with a direct service, an option that was not available to them before.”

Operated by UK airline Eastern Airways, passengers will be able to book via the Air France website – www.airfrance.co.uk – or alternatively using Eastern Airways’ own website –www.easternairways.com.

One-way fares, including taxes and charges, are from £69.99.