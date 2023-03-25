A TEENAGER who had not been seen for two days has been found.
Tegan Rees, 13, was found safe and well last night, according to Gwent Police.
Officers had been concerned for her welfare, before being found she was last seen on Wednesday, March 22, near Newport's Mill Street.
Gwent Police thanked the public for their help after the force’s appeal.
