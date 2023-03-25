It comes after the DJ told listeners of BBC Radio 6 Music that he has missed a show after being admitted to hospital for 24 hours.

As Charles told listeners he suddenly came down with a mysterious condition whilst on air.

Sharing: “When we were doing the show on Wednesday... my hand couldn't grip the pen properly, and my fingers were tingling, and I had a pain in the right side of my shoulder, going up my neck and into the back of my head.”

The star of Red Dwarf added that production members on his show told him to stop and go to the hospital.

However, Charles wanted to finish the show saying: “I was like 'No, no, no, we'll get through the show, we'll get through the show'".

But soon after he signed off of his BBC show at 4pm, the 58-year-old was met by his wife Jackie who drove the pair to Wythenshawe Hospital.

As the Coronation Street star told listeners: “Now they gave me an instant ECG to make sure that my heart was fine and all that, and [said] 'go and wait in the waiting room and we'll call your name'.

"So I go and wait in the waiting room, this was at half past four, and they called my name at around a quarter to 10 at night.

“Now this is no disrespect or no criticism of Wythenshawe Hospital, they were brilliant, they were professional, they were caring, they were dedicated."

Charles also added that he was told he would near a CT scan, but reassured fans that “it is fine, by the way, there's nothing wrong with the brain”.

The DJ also added that an MRI scan was needed, meaning an overnight stay was necessary however the hospital did not have any spare beds.

As Charles shared: “So we spent the night in the A&E in the triage department, with the blue curtain pulled around us - me and Jackie on this little single hospital trolley," said Charles.

"We got about an hour's kip until some guy came in screaming because he'd dislocated his shoulder.

"And we woke up like that and were up ever since. We got out the hospital just as Chris [Hawkins] was wrapping up my show yesterday, so nearly 24 hours in hospital and they still don't know what's wrong with me.

"But at least I know I'm not dying yet!"

Craig Charles hosts the BBC Radio 6weekday afternoon show from 1pm-4pm during weekdays.