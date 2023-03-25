The incident took place in Firbank Avenue in Maindee at around 11.20pm last night, Friday March 24.

The force of the incident was so strong bricks have fallen off one of the houses.

The smash on Firbank Avenue, Maindee (Image: Owen Griffiths)

Neighbour Owen Griffiths: “A car travelling down Firbank avenue probably at ridiculous speed couldn’t stop at junction of St Julian’s Road.

“It went straight over the road through the trees and crashed into the two cars on the drive of (the house).

House has been bent inwards (Image: Owen Griffiths)

“The bang was huge. Went outside and two lads had legged it but the driver was left behind to take wrap.

“Fire brigade came first and police about two mins later. They stayed for about an hour until black car was carted off and left the mess behind.

The scene has been cordoned off (Image: Owen Griffiths)

“The mini (owners) house was hit with such force it’s bent the house inwards and all bricks have fallen into the passageway of the house.”

Mr Griffiths’ property and car were not damaged.