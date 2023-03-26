However, one problem you could potentially face with WhatsApp is storage space being used up with pictures and videos sent in various chats.

The consumer choice service Which? has detailed the simple process to undertake to help free up some space if you start getting 'Storage Full' messages.

How to clear up storage space on WhatsApp?





Every picture and video sent to WhatsApp chats you are involved in takes up a bit of storage space.

Videos, photos and GIFs can take up storage space on WhatsApp (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

To check what's taking up the most space you'll need to open the WhatsApp app and tap on Settings in iOS.

Meanwhile, on Android, you'll need to open the WhatsApp app, tap on the three-dot menu button, and then Settings.

From there you should be able to find a 'Storage and Data' section which will tell you how much storage space WhatsApp is using on your phone or tablet.

You'll also find the largest files you have stored on the app, under Larger than 5MB, and a list of all your chats and how much storage space they are taking up.

Leanne Lingham, who is part of the Tech Support team at Which? recommends taking the following steps.

She says: "Take a moment to review them (pictures, videos etc...), as you should only get rid of ones you’re happy to permanently delete.

"If you want to go back to Manage Storage at any point, perhaps to take another look at the largest files, select the top-left Back button.

"When you’re happy to start deleting, whether you’re in Chats or Larger than 5MB, choose Select.

"You can now tap and hold on each file to place a tick against the ones that you would like to delete, then select the Bin icon. You can also choose Select all in the top-right corner. Press the Delete Item button to permanently delete files."

This should hopefully be able to clear up a bit of space for you on the app.