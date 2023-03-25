Detectives are looking to identify him as he may be able to assist them with an investigation into a burglary in Caerphilly.

The crime took place on the town’s Court Road between 3am and 4am on Friday, March 3.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We would like to speak to this man who was in the area at the time and could have witnessed an offence taking place.”

Call 101, quoting log number 2300069235, or direct message the force on social media.