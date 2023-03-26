A MAN has been arrested after Gwent Police recovered large quantities of drugs.

The misuse of drugs warrant was conducted in the early hours of this morning in the Chapel Road area of Abergavenny.

South Wales Argus: Gwent Police conducting the misuse of drugs warrant Gwent Police conducting the misuse of drugs warrant (Image: Gwent Police)

Large quantities of controlled drugs were recovered.

A 45-year-old man has been interviewed and released under investigation to allow for forensic investigation.