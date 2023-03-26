Homeowner Jagdeep Singh said “half the house might need to be knocked down because of the damage caused.”

An out-of-control car smashed into two cars and onto Mr Singh’s driveway on Christchurch Road in Maindee at around 11.20pm, Friday March 24.

Damage caused to Mr Singh's property (Image: Jagdeep Singh)

Mr Singh, a father of two said: “The car hit both mine and my wife’s car which have both been written off, my wall is broken, and the vehicle also smashed into my house.

“The wall has fallen over the main door and there is a crack going all the way from the downstairs to the upstairs bedroom.

The crack's go up to the upstairs bedrooms (Image: Jagdeep Singh)

“The bay windows have been dislodged and said that half the house might need to be knocked down.

“A structural engineer from Newport council came round yesterday and estimated that £82,000 worth of damage has been caused.

“I can’t get to work because my car has been written off, I was supposed to go to work yesterday and today.”

The smash on Christchurch Road (Image: Jack Griffiths )

Mr Singh’s family are currently staying with his brother-in-law due to their house being unsafe.

Neighbour Owen Griffiths: “A car travelling down Firbank Avenue probably at ridiculous speed couldn’t stop at junction of St Julian’s Road.

“It went straight over the road through the trees and crashed into the two cars on the drive of (the house).

Police presence on Friday night (Image: Jack Griffiths)

“The bang was huge. Went outside and two lads had legged it but the driver was left behind to take wrap.”

Mr Griffiths’ property and car were not damaged.