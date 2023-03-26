The virus is high risk for children (under five) and grandparents (over 65), with infections currently up 73 per cent high than its five-season average based on data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

The data from UKHSA comes from the NHS which shows that although cases of the norovirus have fallen, infections are still at their height.

As latest figures by the NHS show that 689 norovirus cases are more than double the number at the same time last year when the average was 293.

Earlier this month, the average amount of cases reached 840 making it the highest since records began for the virus current season back in November.

What is norovirus?





The norovirus is also known as the ‘winter vomiting bug’ that causes vomiting and diarrhoea.

According to the NHS website, it can “be very unpleasant, but usually goes away in about 2 days.”

What are the symptoms of norovirus?





The norovirus has a few symptoms, they are:

Feeling sick (nausea)

Diarrhoea

Being sick (vomiting)

High temperature

A headache

Aching arms and legs

How do you treat norovirus?





The best way to treat the virus is to stay at home according to the NHS website, which state: “The most important thing is to rest and have lots of fluids to avoid dehydration.

You will usually start to feel better in 2 to 3 days.”