A man has been taken to custody after his vehicle was seized in Newport yesterday.
The driver failed roadside drug wipe for cannabis and was not insured.
In a tweet Gwent Police said: “@gpoperations T3E seized this vehicle in Newport. Driver not insured and failed Roadside Drugwipe for Cannabis.
“Off to Custody. @DriveInsured @gwentpolice @DrugWipeUK.”
@gpoperations T3E seized this vehicle in Newport.— Gwent Police | Operations & Support (@gpoperations) March 26, 2023
Driver not insured and failed Roadside Drugwipe for Cannabis. Off to Custody. @DriveInsured @gwentpolice @DrugWipeUK pic.twitter.com/234JtLXyjB
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article