POLICE are appealing to the public for help to identify people reportedly involved in off-road biking at a former industrial site in Torfaen.
Officers from Gwent Police's neighbourhood policing team in Pontypool said they wanted to speak with people allegedly "riding off road vehicles on the British mountain".
The British, at Talywain, is a former ironworks site which was brought by Torfaen County Borough Council in 2018.
The site has fallen into disuse but recently proposals were made to see it used for 'green' and hydrogen energy production, as well as a salmon farm.
Regarding the recent reports of off-road biking at the site, the police added: "If you recognise these individuals or vehicles, please contact us via 101 or report through Facebook [quoting] reference log GWP-20230326-0176."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel