POLICE are appealing to the public for help to identify people reportedly involved in off-road biking at a former industrial site in Torfaen.

Officers from Gwent Police's neighbourhood policing team in Pontypool said they wanted to speak with people allegedly "riding off road vehicles on the British mountain".

The British, at Talywain, is a former ironworks site which was brought by Torfaen County Borough Council in 2018.

South Wales Argus: Police would like to speak with these people who were reportedly riding 'off-road vehicles' at the British site in Pontypool. Police would like to speak with these people who were reportedly riding 'off-road vehicles' at the British site in Pontypool. (Image: Gwent Police)

The site has fallen into disuse but recently proposals were made to see it used for 'green' and hydrogen energy production, as well as a salmon farm.

Regarding the recent reports of off-road biking at the site, the police added: "If you recognise these individuals or vehicles, please contact us via 101 or report through Facebook [quoting] reference log GWP-20230326-0176."