Officers from Gwent Police's neighbourhood policing team in Pontypool said they wanted to speak with people allegedly "riding off road vehicles on the British mountain".

The British, at Talywain, is a former ironworks site which was brought by Torfaen County Borough Council in 2018.

Police would like to speak with these people who were reportedly riding 'off-road vehicles' at the British site in Pontypool. (Image: Gwent Police)

The site has fallen into disuse but recently proposals were made to see it used for 'green' and hydrogen energy production, as well as a salmon farm.

Regarding the recent reports of off-road biking at the site, the police added: "If you recognise these individuals or vehicles, please contact us via 101 or report through Facebook [quoting] reference log GWP-20230326-0176."