The research revealed that this popular feature could see property owners gain a return of 192% on their investment with those in Greater London seeing the biggest profit.

Extending or enhancing your home is a very common way to make the home work better for you and is also a strategy used to increase the money received from its sale.

With residents able to add over £25,000 to the value of their homes, many will be wondering how this can be done.

(PA) Your home's value could increase by tens of thousands of pounds by building this one feature (Image: PA)

UK homeowners could add £25,000 to the value of their property by adding this one outdoor feature

The experts over at Simply Paving have said that property owners in the UK can add more than £25,000 to the value of their homes by adding a patio to their gardens.

While this may require an initial investment, the return on this can be huge with those in Grater London able to see a return of up to 1112%.

Other areas could also see huge returns with the South East of England also able to gain a return of 190%.

The national average saw patio prices reach £9,816 with a return on investment of 192%.

Scotland was the only place where the return on investment was in the negatives at -2%.

UK regions with the highest return on investment for building garden patios

Here is the full list of regions, including the total average cost of a patio and the estimated return on investment:

Greater London

Cost: £6,162

ROI: 1112%

South East

Cost: £12,780

ROI: 190%

North West

Cost: £7,341

ROI: 161%

East of England

Cost: £12,576

ROI: 132%

(Canva) The South West of England could see returns of 117% (Image: Canva)

South West

Cost: £12,309

ROI: 117%

West Midlands

Cost: £9,822

ROI: 101%

Yorkshire and the Humber

Cost: £8,217

ROI: 96%

North East

Cost: £6,507

ROI: 97%

East Midlands

Cost: £9,909

ROI: 70%

Wales

Cost: £10,272

ROI: 35%

Scotland

Cost: £12,084

ROI: -2%

Experts reveal how to keep patio building costs down

Here are some tips and tricks for keeping construction costs low:

Find the right pavers

While this may be obvious, finding the right person for the job is crucial and can be a deciding factor in the cost of the job.

Shopping around and finding the right company will help save you money and increase your return on investment.

Keep the design simple

Complicated patterns can add a lot to the budget and rapidly increase costs.

Keeping your designs simple and avoiding the likes of edging and walling can save a lot of money.

Despite this, these designs could increase your home value and make the property stand out on the market, creating a bigger return.

Do it yourself

Doing the project yourself is a great way to save money and can help you learn a valuable skill.

Using how-to guides and YouTube tutorials can be a good place to start.

However, this is time-consuming and may be better done by professionals.