The village of Llantwit Major was the scene of heated confrontations on Saturday after the Vale of Glamorgan Council announced plans to house Ukrainian refugees there.

Members of right-wing group Patriotic Alternative and counter-protesters from socialist revolutionary group the Welsh Underground Network were among those in the village, as well as groups of local people.

The protests saw clashes with police and two people were arrested. South Wales Police has not announced which group, if any, the people arrested were from.

In a statement on Monday, the force said: "Two people arrested during Saturday’s protest are on police bail pending further enquiries.

"A 20-year-old man from Swansea was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

"A 23-year-old woman from Gwynedd was arrested on suspicion of assault."